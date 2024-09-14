Left Menu

Tamil Nadu Secures Rs 7,618 Crore Investment Through US Tour, Creating Over 11,500 Jobs

Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin announced successful completion of his US tour, securing 19 MoUs worth Rs 7,618 crore. The investments will lead to the creation of 11,516 jobs and the establishment of multiple factories across Tamil Nadu.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 14-09-2024 16:09 IST | Created: 14-09-2024 16:09 IST
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin (Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin returned from America on Saturday, announcing that his US tour resulted in 19 Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) worth Rs 7,618 crore for the State. According to Stalin, these MoUs will generate 11,516 new jobs in Tamil Nadu.

Addressing reporters at the Chennai Airport, Stalin stated, "Factories will be set up in Trichy, Madurai, Coimbatore, Chennai, Krishnagiri, and other districts. Ford has also committed to restarting production in Chennai following discussions with the state government." The resumption will create 5,000 jobs in Tiruchirapalli with a Rs 2,000 crore investment.

Furthermore, Stalin signed an MoU with RGBSI for a Rs 100 crore advanced electronics and telematics manufacturing unit in Hosur. He also secured investments from Rockwell Automation and BNY Mellon and signed agreements with several US-based companies, including a notable Rs 200 crore MoU with Eaton.

During his visit, Stalin signed additional MoUs with Google to set up AI labs and sealed deals with six global companies for Rs 900 crore in investments, bringing a total of 4,100 job opportunities to Tamil Nadu.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Currency Realignments in a Fragmented World: How Geopolitics Shapes Global Payments

Overcoming Virtual Challenges: Gamification’s Impact on Cultural Events in the Metaverse

Harnessing Twitter Sentiment for Predicting Stock Market Trends Using Machine Learning

Bridging Climate Change and Banking Law: A Path to Sustainable Financial Oversight

