Left Menu

Sri Lanka to Resume Vehicle Imports in Phased Manner

Sri Lanka will lift its four-year vehicle import ban in three phases starting October 1, to comply with IMF conditions aimed at economic recovery. The import restrictions were initially imposed during the COVID-19 pandemic to conserve foreign exchange reserves. The phased plan will support public transport, commercial vehicles, and private cars by 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Colombo | Updated: 14-09-2024 19:27 IST | Created: 14-09-2024 19:27 IST
Sri Lanka to Resume Vehicle Imports in Phased Manner
  • Country:
  • Sri Lanka

Sri Lanka has announced a phased resumption of vehicle imports starting October 1, following a four-year hiatus imposed to conserve foreign exchange reserves amid an acute economic crisis.

According to the President's Media Division (PMD), the ban will be lifted in three phases, covering public transport, commercial vehicles, and private motor cars, in alignment with the IMF's Extended Fund Facility (EFF) programme aimed at economic recovery.

Significant improvements in forex reserves and the rupee's strength have enabled this decision, which is crucial for government revenue. However, extra customs duties will be introduced to mitigate the pressure on foreign exchange reserves.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
S Jaishankar Reflects on 1984 Plane Hijacking, Links to Netflix's 'IC 814'

S Jaishankar Reflects on 1984 Plane Hijacking, Links to Netflix's 'IC 814'

 Switzerland
2
Trio Accused of Assaulting Minor Girl in Uttar Pradesh

Trio Accused of Assaulting Minor Girl in Uttar Pradesh

 India
3
Piyush Goyal Chairs Third Meeting of Reconstituted Board of Trade, Launches Key Digital Initiatives

Piyush Goyal Chairs Third Meeting of Reconstituted Board of Trade, Launches ...

 India
4
Murder Shocks Greater Kailash: Man Shot Dead by Biker Assailants

Murder Shocks Greater Kailash: Man Shot Dead by Biker Assailants

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Currency Realignments in a Fragmented World: How Geopolitics Shapes Global Payments

Overcoming Virtual Challenges: Gamification’s Impact on Cultural Events in the Metaverse

Harnessing Twitter Sentiment for Predicting Stock Market Trends Using Machine Learning

Bridging Climate Change and Banking Law: A Path to Sustainable Financial Oversight

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024