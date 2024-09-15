Left Menu

Congress Alleges Rigged Deal in Adani Group's 6,600 MW Power Bid

The Adani Group has won a bid to supply 6,600 MW of bundled renewable and thermal power to Maharashtra. The Congress party alleges that the deal was rigged and facilitated by the Mahayuti government, which it predicts will face a landslide defeat in the upcoming assembly polls. Supplies are set to commence within 48 months from the award of the letter of intent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-09-2024 15:23 IST | Created: 15-09-2024 15:23 IST
In a controversial move, the Adani Group has secured a bid to supply 6,600 MW of bundled renewable and thermal power to Maharashtra, triggering allegations of a rigged deal by the Congress party. The deal was secured after Adani's quote of Rs 4.08 per unit outbid JSW Energy and Torrent Power.

Congress general secretary Jairam Ramesh criticized the Mahayuti government, accusing it of facilitating the deal as it faces a landslide defeat in the upcoming assembly polls. 'Shocking details of this rigged deal will soon start tumbling out,' he forewarned.

The Adani Group confirmed the deal, announcing that Adani Power would supply 1,496 MW of thermal power while Adani Green Energy will provide 5,000 MW of solar power from Gujarat's Khavda renewable energy park. The company promises to start supplies within 48 months.

