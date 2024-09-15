Left Menu

Malaysia Airlines Seeks Expansion in India to Tap Growing Market

Malaysia Airlines aims to expand its operations in India, targeting new destinations and increased frequencies in Trivandrum and Ahmedabad. The airline currently operates 71 weekly flights to India and has codeshare agreements with IndiGo, Air India, and Vistara. Expansion plans are set for next year, pending availability of more aircraft.

Updated: 15-09-2024 18:09 IST
Malaysia Airlines is keen to expand its operations in India, identifying it as a 'very important market,' according to a top airline official.

Presently flying to nine Indian cities, the airline plans to add new destinations and increase frequencies to Trivandrum and Ahmedabad. These ambitions are part of the Malaysia Aviation Group's (MAG) broader strategy.

'We continue to remain excited about the Indian market. It's driven by robust economic movement,' said MAG's Group Managing Director Datuk Captain Izham Ismail in an interview. The current fleet supports 71 weekly flights to India, with plans for expansion next year, contingent on acquiring more aircraft.

Malaysia Airlines also benefits from a codeshare partnership with IndiGo and interline agreements with Air India and Vistara, enhancing its reach. The airline aims to strengthen its schedule reliability by 2025 despite current operational challenges like supply chain constraints and manpower issues.

'We have the appetite and desire to increase frequencies to Trivandrum, Ahmedabad, and explore new destinations,' Ismail added. India is among the world's fastest-growing civil aviation markets, making it a key focus for Malaysia Airlines' growth strategy.

