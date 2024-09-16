ATR Eyes India's Growing Regional Air Connectivity Market

ATR, the European turboprop manufacturer and joint venture between Airbus and Leonardo, sees vast opportunities in India, particularly in sourcing components and expanding its market presence.

Speaking to PTI, ATR's Chief Commercial Officer Alexis Vidal emphasized India's potential, forecasting a need for 200 additional aircraft in the coming decade. The company is also scouting for local manufacturing partnerships to foster growth.

Vidal highlighted the rapid growth of India's civil aviation market, with increasing domestic air traffic and more Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities gaining air connectivity. He noted the potential for 300 new regional routes, underlining the promise of India's aviation sector.

