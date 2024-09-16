Left Menu

ATR Eyes India's Growing Regional Air Connectivity Market

ATR, a joint venture between Airbus and Leonardo, is focusing on India for sourcing components and expanding its market. ATR's Chief Commercial Officer highlighted India's potential with regional air connectivity, estimating a need for 200 more aircraft in the next decade. The company is also exploring local manufacturing partnerships.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 16-09-2024 16:33 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 16:33 IST
ATR Eyes India's Growing Regional Air Connectivity Market
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

ATR, the European turboprop manufacturer and joint venture between Airbus and Leonardo, sees vast opportunities in India, particularly in sourcing components and expanding its market presence.

Speaking to PTI, ATR's Chief Commercial Officer Alexis Vidal emphasized India's potential, forecasting a need for 200 additional aircraft in the coming decade. The company is also scouting for local manufacturing partnerships to foster growth.

Vidal highlighted the rapid growth of India's civil aviation market, with increasing domestic air traffic and more Tier 2 and Tier 3 cities gaining air connectivity. He noted the potential for 300 new regional routes, underlining the promise of India's aviation sector.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

Haiti Fuel Truck Explosion Kills 24, Dozens Injured

 Global
2
Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches at Helm

Kerala Blasters FC to Face Punjab FC in ISL 2024-25 Opener with New Coaches ...

 India
3
Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

 India
4
Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Food Delivery in Malaysia: Exploring Drone Adoption and Its Challenges

Fostering Positive Classrooms but Falling Short: Insights from Indonesia’s Teacher Practices

Aging Populations and the Urgent Need for Sustainable Long-Term Care Systems

Unlocking Healthy Longevity: Tackling Aging Populations and Non-Communicable Diseases

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024