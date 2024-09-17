East Asian Bond Markets Bounce Back Amid Global Uncertainty

The latest Asia Bond Monitor report, published by the Asian Development Bank (ADB) in September 2024, offers an in-depth review of emerging East Asian local currency (LCY) bond markets. The region, which includes members of ASEAN+3 and China, saw notable financial improvements despite ongoing economic challenges globally. The report highlights financial conditions, bond market performance, sustainable finance growth, and the risks that could disrupt the region’s financial recovery.

Financial Conditions Show Promise but Come with Risks

Between June and August 2024, financial conditions in emerging East Asia significantly improved, spurred by expectations of interest rate cuts in advanced economies like the United States and Europe. With inflation cooling down, the region experienced an uptick in investor confidence. Regional currencies appreciated against the US dollar, and risk premiums declined, signaling a more favorable outlook for investors.

However, concerns surrounding China’s economic performance have created intermittent volatility in financial markets. Early August saw brief market turmoil when weak labor data from the United States sparked fears of a potential recession, raising risk aversion among investors. While markets quickly corrected, these events served as a reminder of the fragility underlying the region’s financial recovery.

Despite these challenges, the region’s financial conditions remain broadly balanced. Should inflation continue its downward trend globally, and central banks ease monetary policies, the East Asian markets could see further improvement. Yet, persistent risks, including US-China trade tensions, domestic uncertainties in Southeast Asia, and weaker-than-expected growth in China, could pose significant headwinds.

Local Currency Bond Markets Rebound

East Asia’s LCY bond market posted a solid recovery, expanding by 2.3% quarter-on-quarter (q-o-q) and 9.2% year-on-year (y-o-y) in the second quarter of 2024. By the end of June, the total bond market stood at a staggering USD 25.1 trillion. This growth followed a rebound in both government and corporate bond issuance, which had contracted earlier in the year.

The issuance of treasury bonds drove much of this recovery, particularly in China, where the government increased its bond issuance to finance economic stimulus efforts. Corporate bonds also saw a resurgence, as banks in China and other regional markets ramped up debt sales to meet regulatory capital requirements.

ASEAN markets, while smaller in overall size, made notable contributions to the bond market's expansion. Collectively, ASEAN economies accounted for 8.9% of the total LCY bond market, with Singapore leading the pack. The overall growth of LCY bonds in the region was fueled by improved financial conditions, as well as a growing appetite for longer-term investments.

Sustainability Takes Center Stage

In an encouraging trend, sustainable finance saw significant growth in the region. The ASEAN+3 sustainable bond market expanded by 17.4% year-on-year, reaching USD 868.1 billion by June 2024. This makes it the second-largest sustainable bond market in the world, after the European Union.

Green bonds dominated the sustainable finance landscape, accounting for over 60% of the market. Local currency-denominated bonds comprised the majority of sustainable bond issuance, a reflection of the region’s ongoing commitment to environmental sustainability and climate finance.

While growth in sustainable bond issuance slowed slightly from the previous quarter due to high levels of bond maturities, the market remains robust. ASEAN economies, in particular, posted strong growth in sustainable bond issuance, with governments and private sector entities increasingly turning to green finance to fund projects that align with global climate goals.

Challenges and Policy Developments

While the financial outlook is cautiously optimistic, the report identifies several risks that could disrupt East Asia’s recovery. Geopolitical concerns, particularly the ongoing trade tensions between the US and China, remain a significant threat. Additionally, domestic uncertainties in Southeast Asian markets, including political instability in Thailand, could further complicate the region’s economic trajectory.

On the policy front, China has introduced several measures aimed at easing bond issuance for foreign companies, further opening up its financial markets. Additionally, both China and Singapore are stepping up their efforts in green and transition finance, seeking to foster cross-border collaboration in sustainable finance initiatives.

These policy changes, combined with the region’s focus on sustainability, position East Asia as a leader in climate finance. However, the success of these initiatives will depend on the region's ability to navigate the complex risks that lie ahead.

The Asia Bond Monitor – September 2024 suggests that while East Asian bond markets are showing promising signs of recovery, they remain vulnerable to global and regional uncertainties. With a growing emphasis on sustainable finance and proactive policy measures, the region has the potential to strengthen its financial position in the coming months. However, it will need to navigate ongoing risks carefully to maintain this positive momentum.