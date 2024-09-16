Britain and Italy Strengthen Security Ties
Britain and Italy agreed to enhance their security cooperation through joint NATO exercises, naval operations, and defense projects. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni emphasized their commitment to collaborative efforts, including the Global Combat Air Programme, to boost defense capabilities.
- Country:
- Italy
Britain and Italy have agreed to deepen their security cooperation through a series of collaborative efforts, including NATO exercises, naval operations, and defense initiatives. The agreement was confirmed by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer following a meeting with his Italian counterpart, Giorgia Meloni, in Rome on Monday.
During a joint press conference, Starmer highlighted the strengthened partnership, stating, "We also agreed to deepen our security cooperation." He emphasized the ongoing commitment of both nations to exercise together through NATO. Additionally, he revealed that the Italian Navy will join UK carrier operations next year.
Starmer also mentioned the significance of initiatives like the Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP), saying, "We're determined to work together to boost our defense industrial capacity." The collaboration aims to enhance the defense capabilities of both nations through vital projects and collective efforts.
(With inputs from agencies.)
ALSO READ
Prime Minister Keir Starmer apologises on behalf of British state to Grenfell Tower fire victims and pledges justice, reports AP.
Keir Starmer's Diplomatic Mission to Dublin: Renewing EU Ties
Keir Starmer Congratulates Michel Barnier on French PM Appointment
British PM Keir Starmer Faces Heated Debate Over Pensioner Pay Cut
British PM Keir Starmer Promises 'New Era' in Tackling People Smuggling in Rome Talks