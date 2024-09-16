Left Menu

Britain and Italy Strengthen Security Ties

Britain and Italy agreed to enhance their security cooperation through joint NATO exercises, naval operations, and defense projects. British Prime Minister Keir Starmer and Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni emphasized their commitment to collaborative efforts, including the Global Combat Air Programme, to boost defense capabilities.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Rome | Updated: 16-09-2024 18:32 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 18:32 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • Italy

Britain and Italy have agreed to deepen their security cooperation through a series of collaborative efforts, including NATO exercises, naval operations, and defense initiatives. The agreement was confirmed by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer following a meeting with his Italian counterpart, Giorgia Meloni, in Rome on Monday.

During a joint press conference, Starmer highlighted the strengthened partnership, stating, "We also agreed to deepen our security cooperation." He emphasized the ongoing commitment of both nations to exercise together through NATO. Additionally, he revealed that the Italian Navy will join UK carrier operations next year.

Starmer also mentioned the significance of initiatives like the Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP), saying, "We're determined to work together to boost our defense industrial capacity." The collaboration aims to enhance the defense capabilities of both nations through vital projects and collective efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Revolutionizing Food Delivery in Malaysia: Exploring Drone Adoption and Its Challenges

Fostering Positive Classrooms but Falling Short: Insights from Indonesia’s Teacher Practices

Aging Populations and the Urgent Need for Sustainable Long-Term Care Systems

Unlocking Healthy Longevity: Tackling Aging Populations and Non-Communicable Diseases

