Britain and Italy Strengthen Security Ties

Britain and Italy have agreed to deepen their security cooperation through a series of collaborative efforts, including NATO exercises, naval operations, and defense initiatives. The agreement was confirmed by British Prime Minister Keir Starmer following a meeting with his Italian counterpart, Giorgia Meloni, in Rome on Monday.

During a joint press conference, Starmer highlighted the strengthened partnership, stating, "We also agreed to deepen our security cooperation." He emphasized the ongoing commitment of both nations to exercise together through NATO. Additionally, he revealed that the Italian Navy will join UK carrier operations next year.

Starmer also mentioned the significance of initiatives like the Global Combat Air Programme (GCAP), saying, "We're determined to work together to boost our defense industrial capacity." The collaboration aims to enhance the defense capabilities of both nations through vital projects and collective efforts.

(With inputs from agencies.)