Left Menu

Goods Train Derailment Near Bhopal: Route Restoration Efforts Underway

Three wagons of a Bengaluru-bound goods train derailed between Misrod and Mandideep stations near Bhopal, impacting traffic on one line. Efforts to restore the route are ongoing, with work expected to be completed by 8 pm. Two out of three tracks remain functional, minimizing disruption.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bhopal | Updated: 16-09-2024 19:49 IST | Created: 16-09-2024 19:49 IST
Goods Train Derailment Near Bhopal: Route Restoration Efforts Underway
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Three wagons of a Bengaluru-bound goods train derailed between Misrod and Mandideep stations near Bhopal on Monday, an official reported. The incident occurred at 12:45 pm, under the jurisdiction of West Central Railway.

Efforts are currently underway to restore the affected route, with senior officials working diligently. The restoration work is anticipated to be completed by 8 pm today.

According to the Railway official, the goods train was transporting automobiles from Delhi to Bengaluru. The incident has not significantly disrupted rail traffic since two out of the three tracks on this busy route remain operational.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Inclusive Partnerships: Stepping Stones to Sustainable Water Management

Inclusive Partnerships: Stepping Stones to Sustainable Water Management

 India
2
Suspected Assassination Attempt on Trump's Life Thwarted at Florida Golf Course

Suspected Assassination Attempt on Trump's Life Thwarted at Florida Golf Cou...

 Global
3
Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

Growing Economic Risks for the Wealthy Amid Climate Change

 India
4
Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

Yen Soars Amid Expectations of Federal Reserve Rate Cut

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Revolutionizing Food Delivery in Malaysia: Exploring Drone Adoption and Its Challenges

Fostering Positive Classrooms but Falling Short: Insights from Indonesia’s Teacher Practices

Aging Populations and the Urgent Need for Sustainable Long-Term Care Systems

Unlocking Healthy Longevity: Tackling Aging Populations and Non-Communicable Diseases

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024