Goods Train Derailment Near Bhopal: Route Restoration Efforts Underway

Three wagons of a Bengaluru-bound goods train derailed between Misrod and Mandideep stations near Bhopal on Monday, an official reported. The incident occurred at 12:45 pm, under the jurisdiction of West Central Railway.

Efforts are currently underway to restore the affected route, with senior officials working diligently. The restoration work is anticipated to be completed by 8 pm today.

According to the Railway official, the goods train was transporting automobiles from Delhi to Bengaluru. The incident has not significantly disrupted rail traffic since two out of the three tracks on this busy route remain operational.

(With inputs from agencies.)