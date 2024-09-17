Russian Gold Mining Helicopter Disappears with Three Aboard

A Robinson R66 helicopter operated by the Khergu gold mining company vanished on Monday in the Amur region of Russia's Far East. The aircraft, reportedly on an unregistered flight, had three people on board.

Authorities have dispatched a rescue team exceeding 20 personnel equipped with various tools to locate the missing helicopter. The challenging marshy terrain has hampered search efforts.

As of Tuesday, there is no information on the identities of the helicopter's occupants, according to local news agencies.

(With inputs from agencies.)