Wholesale Inflation Hits 4-Month Low Amid Falling Vegetable and Fuel Prices

Wholesale inflation plummeted to a four-month low of 1.31 percent in August, driven by a decrease in vegetable and fuel prices, per official data released on Tuesday, though onion and potato prices surged.

According to the Commerce and Industry Ministry, the wholesale price index-based inflation declined for the second consecutive month, down from 2.04 percent in July.

Despite this downturn in inflation, key commodities like potatoes and onions saw prices soar by 77.96 percent and 65.75 percent, respectively, suggesting that non-perishable food prices require close monitoring.

(With inputs from agencies.)