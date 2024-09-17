Wholesale Inflation Hits 4-Month Low Amid Falling Vegetable and Fuel Prices
Wholesale inflation fell to a 4-month low of 1.31% in August due to declining prices of vegetables and fuel, despite a spike in onion and potato prices. The wholesale price index-based inflation showed a steady descent from its May peak. The impact of global commodity prices and monsoon on future inflation trends remains crucial.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 17-09-2024 15:20 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 15:20 IST
- Country:
- India
Wholesale inflation plummeted to a four-month low of 1.31 percent in August, driven by a decrease in vegetable and fuel prices, per official data released on Tuesday, though onion and potato prices surged.
According to the Commerce and Industry Ministry, the wholesale price index-based inflation declined for the second consecutive month, down from 2.04 percent in July.
Despite this downturn in inflation, key commodities like potatoes and onions saw prices soar by 77.96 percent and 65.75 percent, respectively, suggesting that non-perishable food prices require close monitoring.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- wholesale
- inflation
- fuel
- vegetables
- prices
- Commerce Ministry
- price index
- food articles
- monsoon
- ICRA
Advertisement
ALSO READ
UEFA Caps Ticket Prices for Visiting Fans in Major European Competitions
South African Fuel Prices Set to Drop This Week
U.S. Prescription Drug Prices Still Higher Despite New Medicare Negotiations
U.S. Drug Prices Remain Steep Despite New Medicare Negotiations
Fans Express Outrage Over Skyrocketing Prices for Oasis Reunion Tickets