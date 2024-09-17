Train Engines Derailed Near Ranchi: No Casualties Reported

On Tuesday morning, two train engines derailed after hitting a buffer stop at a railway yard near Ranchi, officials confirmed.

The derailment took place near Suisa railway station in Muri, leading to one engine toppling over, authorities reported.

Fortunately, no wagons were attached to the engines, and no injuries or damages were recorded, according to Ranchi railway division's CPRO, Nishant Kumar. Silli's Deputy Superintendent of Police also confirmed that there were no casualties.

(With inputs from agencies.)