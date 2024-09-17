Left Menu

Train Engines Derailed Near Ranchi: No Casualties Reported

Two train engines derailed after hitting a buffer stop at a railway yard near Ranchi on Tuesday morning. The incident, which occurred near Suisa railway station in Muri, caused one engine to fall on its side. There were no casualties or damages as no wagons were attached.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Ranchi | Updated: 17-09-2024 16:44 IST | Created: 17-09-2024 16:44 IST
  • Country:
  • India

On Tuesday morning, two train engines derailed after hitting a buffer stop at a railway yard near Ranchi, officials confirmed.

The derailment took place near Suisa railway station in Muri, leading to one engine toppling over, authorities reported.

Fortunately, no wagons were attached to the engines, and no injuries or damages were recorded, according to Ranchi railway division's CPRO, Nishant Kumar. Silli's Deputy Superintendent of Police also confirmed that there were no casualties.

(With inputs from agencies.)

