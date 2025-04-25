IUML Leader Samadani Condemns Kashmir Terror Attacks as Blasphemy Against God and Humanity

Abdussamad Samadani, a leader of the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), condemned the terrorist act in Kashmir's Pahalgam, describing it as an affront to both God and humanity. He emphasized that no religion or culture supports such violence.

Speaking at an event, the IUML MP, allied with Congress, claimed that only individuals who oppose divine teachings can engage in terrorism. He referred to the April 22 incident, rejecting any religious justification for the attack.

Samadani highlighted the need for unified opposition to the misuse of religion for violent purposes. He assured that India's secular identity is robust enough to challenge such extremist acts across the nation.

(With inputs from agencies.)