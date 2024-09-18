Left Menu

U.S. Stock Futures Rise; Fed Rate Decision Looms

U.S. stock index futures saw slight gains Wednesday, anticipating the Federal Reserve's first interest rate cut in over four years. Investors largely expect a 50-basis point reduction, though uncertainty remains. Key market movers included Intuitive Machines, which surged after securing a NASA contract, and Sirius XM, upgraded by Guggenheim.

U.S. stock index futures climbed marginally on Wednesday as investors awaited the Federal Reserve's highly anticipated decision to cut interest rates for the first time in over four years.

Most market participants are betting on a 50-basis point reduction, though there is lingering uncertainty regarding the size of the cut and its impact on the economy. Futures linked to the Dow, S&P 500, and Nasdaq showed modest gains.

Intuitive Machines surged 51.6% after winning a NASA contract, while Sirius XM saw a 2.23% rise following an upgrade by Guggenheim. Analysts caution that an outsized move could spook already nervous markets.

