India Post to Transform into Major Logistics Hub, Says Scindia

Union Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia announced plans to transform India Post into a logistics company and increase its revenue by 50-60% in the next 3-4 years. He also highlighted infrastructure developments, including mobile network expansion to 25,000 villages by next year.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2024 18:20 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 18:20 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Union Telecom Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia revealed an ambitious plan to transform India Post into a significant logistics company, aiming to boost the postal department's revenue by 50-60% within the next 3-4 years.

Addressing the Public Affairs Forum of India in the capital, Scindia shared that currently 25,000 villages lack mobile connectivity, a gap that government plans to bridge by next year.

Scindia emphasized the potential of the postal department to deliver services to rural and remote areas, focusing on route optimization and transport avenues to enhance its logistics capabilities. He also mentioned significant infrastructure investments in the Northeast, including a Rs 48,000 crore road network.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

