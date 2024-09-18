Wall Street Opens Higher Amid Anticipation of Interest Rate Cut

Wall Street's major indexes started slightly higher on Wednesday morning, amid widespread anticipation that the Federal Reserve would announce its first interest rate cut in more than four years. Investors are largely betting on a 50-basis point reduction.

At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average saw a 22.7 point increase, equating to a 0.05% rise, pushing it to 41,628.91. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 gained 7.1 points, or 0.13%, reaching 5,641.68, and the Nasdaq Composite climbed 35.3 points, or 0.20%, to hit 17,663.383.

(With inputs from agencies.)