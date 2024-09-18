Left Menu

Wall Street Opens Higher Amid Anticipation of Interest Rate Cut

Wall Street's main indexes opened slightly higher on Wednesday as the Federal Reserve was expected to deliver its first interest rate cut in over four years. The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose by 22.7 points, the S&P 500 by 7.1 points, and the Nasdaq Composite by 35.3 points at the opening bell.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2024 19:04 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 19:04 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Wall Street's major indexes started slightly higher on Wednesday morning, amid widespread anticipation that the Federal Reserve would announce its first interest rate cut in more than four years. Investors are largely betting on a 50-basis point reduction.

At the opening bell, the Dow Jones Industrial Average saw a 22.7 point increase, equating to a 0.05% rise, pushing it to 41,628.91. Meanwhile, the S&P 500 gained 7.1 points, or 0.13%, reaching 5,641.68, and the Nasdaq Composite climbed 35.3 points, or 0.20%, to hit 17,663.383.

(With inputs from agencies.)

