ICF Wins 'Changemaker of the Year' at The Hindu businessline Awards 2024

Integral Coach Factory (ICF) received the 'Changemaker of the Year' award at The Hindu businessline Changemaker Awards 2024 in New Delhi for revolutionizing Indian travel. Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the award. Multiple notable achievers were recognized across various categories for their exceptional contributions to society.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2024 19:11 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 19:11 IST
Winners of The Hindu businessline Changemakers Award 2024 along with Nirmala Sitharaman, Minister of Finance and Corporate Affairs of India. Image Credit: ANI
New Delhi [India], September 18: Integral Coach Factory (ICF), the renowned manufacturer of the Vande Bharat train, was honored with the 'Changemaker of the Year' accolade at The Hindu businessline Changemaker Awards 2024. The ceremony took place at ITC Maurya, New Delhi, on September 13, 2024, with Union Minister for Finance and Corporate Affairs, Nirmala Sitharaman, presenting the prestigious award to ICF in recognition of its role in transforming travel for Indians.

Ashok Jhunjunwala, a visionary educator, innovator, entrepreneur, and mentor, was named Iconic Changemaker of the Year for his unparalleled contributions to India's start-up ecosystem and technological advancements facilitated through IIT Madras Research Park. The event celebrated exceptional achievers across seven categories, including Digital Transformation, Social Transformation, Financial Transformation, Young Changemaker, Iconic Changemaker, Changemaker of the Year, and the newly introduced Chairperson's Award.

Winners included Goa-based Molbio Diagnostics for Digital Transformation, the Wildlife Trust of India for Social Transformation, and Mann Deshi Mahila Sahakari Bank for Financial Transformation. S Gukesh, India's youngest chess world championship contender, was awarded Young Changemaker, while Ashok Leyland received the Chairperson's Award for its Road to School program. Nirmala Sitharaman lauded the winners, emphasizing the importance of recognizing and celebrating those who drive transformative change in India. The event was supported by numerous esteemed partners and featured performances and inspiring talks.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

