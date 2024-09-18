Left Menu

Canada Tightens Work Permits Amid Rising Temporary Residents

Canada is reducing study permits and tightening work permit eligibility for foreign students to lower the number of temporary residents. This move comes as Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's government faces falling public support and prepares for a federal election by October 2025.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 18-09-2024 22:40 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 22:40 IST
Canada is taking measures to curb the influx of temporary residents by reducing the number of study permits granted to foreign students and tightening the eligibility criteria for work permits, the government announced on Wednesday.

This policy shift aligns with efforts by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal government to address domestic concerns about the rising number of temporary residents, including international students and foreign workers. The issue has gained prominence following a significant by-election loss for the Liberal party and its current lag in public opinion polls.

With a federal election looming by October 2025, the government aims to address one of the most contentious topics in Canadian politics today.

(With inputs from agencies.)

