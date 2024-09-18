Canada Tightens Work Permits Amid Rising Temporary Residents

Canada is taking measures to curb the influx of temporary residents by reducing the number of study permits granted to foreign students and tightening the eligibility criteria for work permits, the government announced on Wednesday.

This policy shift aligns with efforts by Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's Liberal government to address domestic concerns about the rising number of temporary residents, including international students and foreign workers. The issue has gained prominence following a significant by-election loss for the Liberal party and its current lag in public opinion polls.

With a federal election looming by October 2025, the government aims to address one of the most contentious topics in Canadian politics today.

(With inputs from agencies.)