Putin's Ceasefire Gesture: A Quest for Real Peace or Strategic Pause?

Russian President Vladimir Putin announced a three-day ceasefire in the conflict with Ukraine, coinciding with the 80th anniversary of World War Two victory celebrations. While viewed as a gesture for peace, the move sparked skepticism from Ukraine and its allies, demanding a permanent ceasefire instead.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 28-04-2025 22:06 IST | Created: 28-04-2025 22:06 IST
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

Russian President Vladimir Putin has declared a three-day ceasefire with Ukraine, set to coincide with the 80th anniversary of the Soviet Union's victory in World War Two. The ceasefire, scheduled for May 8 to 10, is seen by some as an overture toward peace, allowing international leaders, including China's Xi Jinping, to attend celebrations in Moscow.

Ukrainian officials have met this announcement with skepticism, demanding an immediate and genuine cessation of hostilities. Ukrainian Foreign Minister Andrii Sybiha has emphasized the importance of a true peace effort rather than a temporary pause in conflict staged for celebrations. Meanwhile, U.S. President Donald Trump has reiterated calls for a permanent ceasefire to resolve the ongoing conflict.

Despite the diplomatic posturing, suspicions linger over Russia's intentions, with both sides accusing each other of violating previous ceasefire agreements. The cessation of hostilities comes amidst heightened Washington pressure for credible progress toward peace. The Kremlin remains open to peace talks, albeit without preconditions, as tensions over territorial disputes persist.

