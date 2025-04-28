Left Menu

Air Force Honors Arjan Singh with Exciting 2025 Hockey Tournament

The sixth Marshal of the Air Force Arjan Singh Memorial Hockey Tournament will take place from April 29 to May 6, 2025, in Chandigarh. Organized by the Air Force Sports Control Board, the tournament aims to enhance Indian hockey, featuring 12 elite teams including a team from Bangladesh.

Air Force Honors Arjan Singh with Exciting 2025 Hockey Tournament
The 6th edition of the Marshal of the Air Force Arjan Singh Memorial Hockey Tournament-2025 (Photo: Central Government). Image Credit: ANI
The sixth edition of the Marshal of the Air Force Arjan Singh Memorial Hockey Tournament kicks off on April 29, 2025, at the Raghbir Singh Bhola Hockey Stadium, situated within the No 3 Base Repair Depot at Air Force Station, Chandigarh. This prestigious event, orchestrated by the Air Force Sports Control Board, aims to bolster hockey in India and will conclude on May 6, 2025.

Air Marshal S Sivakumar, Director General (Administration) at Air Headquarters in New Delhi, shared details of the tournament at a press briefing. During the event, the tournament's trophy was unveiled, heightening anticipation for the upcoming matches. Sivakumar emphasized the Air Force Sports Control Board's commitment to elevating the tournament's stature and promoting hockey across all levels.

Group Captain YS Panghal, the organizing secretary, disclosed that the tournament will feature 12 elite teams—including 11 from India and one from Bangladesh—competing on a league-cum-knockout basis. Teams such as Chandigarh XI, Tata Naval Hockey Academy, and the Indian Railways are among the top participants. The tournament also offers lucrative prize money, with significant awards for winners and standout players.

(With inputs from agencies.)

