Israel and India: Unbreakable Bond Amid Challenges of Terrorism

Israeli Consul General Kobbi Shoshani condemned the recent terrorist attack in Kashmir, urging Pakistan to address terrorist activities. Highlighting the strong India-Israel relationship, Shoshani stressed the need for a united front against terrorism. He praised the safety of India and the resilience of both nations in tackling terrorism.

The Consul General of Israel to Midwest India, Kobbi Shoshani, on Monday described the recent terrorist attack in Kashmir as "unacceptable". He called the images released from the scene "heartbreaking" and stressed that Pakistan must confront the terrorist activities it has sponsored in the region. Shoshani underscored the strong and "unbreakable" bonds between India and Israel, emphasizing the necessity for both nations to adopt a determined approach against terrorism.

In response to questions about the heinous attack in Pahalgam where 26 people were killed, Shoshani reiterated the longstanding friendship between India and Israel, founded on historical ties, mutual respect, and shared interests. He expressed solidarity with India, describing the attack's aftermath as something friends and allies must not ignore. India, following the attack, implemented a range of countermeasures targeting Pakistan, including suspending the SAARC Visa Exemption Scheme and withdrawing from parts of the Indus Waters Treaty.

Reacting to controversial remarks by Pakistan People's Party Chairman Bilawal Bhutto Zardari, Shoshani criticized Pakistan's handling of terrorism in Kashmir, advising diplomatic diligence. He recognized India's strategic prowess in international relations, especially in addressing cross-border terrorism. Shoshani also highlighted the challenges both Israel and India face in combating terrorism, noting that while complete prevention may be elusive, vigilance and firm response remain crucial.

Shoshani shared his personal sense of security in India post-attack and his immediate desire to visit Kashmir, viewing tourism as an act of defiance against terrorism. While reflecting on diplomatic relations post-2014, Shoshani marked a strengthened alliance under leadership changes and symbolized the enduring cultural connection between the two countries.

