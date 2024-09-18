Left Menu

DMRC Achieves Major Milestone with First Twin Tunnel Breakthrough in Phase-IV

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation has completed its first twin tunnel breakthrough in Phase-IV of its construction works. The tunnels, stretching approximately 3 kilometers, mark a significant achievement. Officials including Dharmendra and Dr. Vikas Kumar attended the event, highlighting the successful tunneling despite challenging conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 18-09-2024 22:46 IST | Created: 18-09-2024 22:46 IST
DMRC Achieves Major Milestone with First Twin Tunnel Breakthrough in Phase-IV
  • Country:
  • India

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has marked a significant milestone with the completion of its first twin tunnel breakthrough as part of its Phase-IV construction works, an official statement confirmed. The twin tunnels, spanning approximately 3 kilometers, represent the longest constructed in this project phase.

The breakthrough occurred at Pulbangash Metro Station, where two tunnel boring machines (TBMs) named Bhoomi and Srishti emerged simultaneously. This achievement connects Derawal Nagar to Pulbangash on the Janakpuri West-R K Ashram corridor, an extension of the Magenta line.

Despite challenges such as tunneling through submerged water conditions and densely populated areas, the project's success was celebrated by key officials including Dharmendra, Chief Secretary of Delhi, and Dr. Vikas Kumar, Managing Director of DMRC. Principal Executive Director of Corporate Communications, Anuj Dayal, expressed pride in the accomplishments and reiterated the DMRC's commitment to delivering safe and efficient transport infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Red Bull's Strategic Shuffle: Promoting Talent Amid Key Departures

Red Bull's Strategic Shuffle: Promoting Talent Amid Key Departures

 United Kingdom
2
Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

Gary Kirsten Pushes For Consistent Cricket Style Across Pakistan Formats

 Pakistan
3
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
4
Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024