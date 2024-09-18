DMRC Achieves Major Milestone with First Twin Tunnel Breakthrough in Phase-IV

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has marked a significant milestone with the completion of its first twin tunnel breakthrough as part of its Phase-IV construction works, an official statement confirmed. The twin tunnels, spanning approximately 3 kilometers, represent the longest constructed in this project phase.

The breakthrough occurred at Pulbangash Metro Station, where two tunnel boring machines (TBMs) named Bhoomi and Srishti emerged simultaneously. This achievement connects Derawal Nagar to Pulbangash on the Janakpuri West-R K Ashram corridor, an extension of the Magenta line.

Despite challenges such as tunneling through submerged water conditions and densely populated areas, the project's success was celebrated by key officials including Dharmendra, Chief Secretary of Delhi, and Dr. Vikas Kumar, Managing Director of DMRC. Principal Executive Director of Corporate Communications, Anuj Dayal, expressed pride in the accomplishments and reiterated the DMRC's commitment to delivering safe and efficient transport infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)