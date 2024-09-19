Justice Department Sues Singaporean Companies Over Catastrophic Bridge Collapse
The U.S. Justice Department filed a $103 million civil claim against Grace Ocean Private Limited and Synergy Marine Private Limited, owners and operators of the ship that collapsed the Francis Scott Key Bridge in Baltimore, killing six and severely affecting transportation. The department seeks to recover response costs and punitive damages.
The U.S. Justice Department has taken legal action against two Singaporean companies, Grace Ocean Private Limited and Synergy Marine Private Limited, demanding $103 million in damages following a devastating bridge collapse in Baltimore.
The incident, which occurred in March, resulted in six fatalities and the paralysis of a major transportation artery. The department aims to recoup the expenses incurred in the disaster response and the subsequent cleanup, which involved a substantial mobilization of resources.
Furthermore, the lawsuit accuses the companies of negligence, mismanagement, and cost-cutting measures that contributed to the catastrophe. Additional lawsuits have been filed by Brawner Builders, seeking unspecified damages for the loss of life and equipment.
