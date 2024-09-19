Left Menu

IYDF and Disha Holidays Host Heartwarming Charity Event at Mathura School

On September 16, 2024, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) and Disha Holidays held a charity event at the Helping Hand Society School in Mathura, India, providing essential supplies to 30 children. The event, led by Raj Kumar Sharma, aimed to enhance the children's living and learning conditions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2024 11:58 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 11:58 IST
IYDF and Disha Holidays Host Heartwarming Charity Event at Mathura School
IYDF and Disha Holidays Successfully Host Charity Event at Helping Hand Society School in Mathura. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

On September 16, 2024, at 2 p.m., the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) and Disha Holidays hosted a charity event at the Helping Hand Society School in Mathura, India. The event, orchestrated by Raj Kumar Sharma, targeted improving the living and learning conditions for 30 local children by distributing crucial daily and educational supplies.

The volunteer team, including Raj Sharma, Megh Shyam Upadhyay, Rahul Khatri, Saurabha Sharma, Satish Sharma, and Ashish Kumar, under the supervision of Pushpa Devi, distributed items like shoes, school bags, stationery, sports equipment, and food. The full donation list comprised of shoes, school bags, carrom boards, cricket bats, balls, rice, cooking oil, notebooks, pencils, pens, erasers, sharpeners, drawing books, coloured pencils, and sweets. The event was filled with joyous activities as volunteers played carrom and cricket, and sang songs with the children, creating an atmosphere of warmth and camaraderie.

Pushpa Devi, head of the Helping Hand Society School, expressed profound gratitude to IYDF and Disha Holidays, emphasizing the significant improvement these supplies bring to the children's lives. Organizer Raj Kumar Sharma shared his satisfaction: "Seeing the joy on the children's faces made all the effort worthwhile. I am deeply grateful for this opportunity," he said.

This event highlighted the tangible impact IYDF and Disha Holidays are making in supporting vulnerable communities and promoting social welfare. IYDF intends to partner with more organizations in the future to continue aiding children and communities in need.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

Investors Await Fed's Interest Rate Decision Amid Market Uncertainty

 Global
2
FIR registered against Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu over remarks against Rahul Gandhi

FIR registered against Union Minister Ravneet Singh Bittu over remarks again...

 India
3
Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

Fed's Revision: Lower Interest Rates Expected Amid Rising Unemployment

 United States
4
BJP promises scholarship for Haryana students belonging to OBC, SC communities in any govt medical or engineering college in country.

BJP promises scholarship for Haryana students belonging to OBC, SC communiti...

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Cybersecurity in Emerging Markets: Urgent Need for Investment and Global Collaboration

Tackling Energy Poverty in Romania: A Path to Financial Relief and Sustainable Solutions

Transforming Artisanal Mining: The World Bank's Vision for Sustainability and Economic Impact

Assessing Flood Risks: How Climate Change Threatens Financial Stability in the Netherlands

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024