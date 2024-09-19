IYDF and Disha Holidays Host Heartwarming Charity Event at Mathura School

On September 16, 2024, at 2 p.m., the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) and Disha Holidays hosted a charity event at the Helping Hand Society School in Mathura, India. The event, orchestrated by Raj Kumar Sharma, targeted improving the living and learning conditions for 30 local children by distributing crucial daily and educational supplies.

The volunteer team, including Raj Sharma, Megh Shyam Upadhyay, Rahul Khatri, Saurabha Sharma, Satish Sharma, and Ashish Kumar, under the supervision of Pushpa Devi, distributed items like shoes, school bags, stationery, sports equipment, and food. The full donation list comprised of shoes, school bags, carrom boards, cricket bats, balls, rice, cooking oil, notebooks, pencils, pens, erasers, sharpeners, drawing books, coloured pencils, and sweets. The event was filled with joyous activities as volunteers played carrom and cricket, and sang songs with the children, creating an atmosphere of warmth and camaraderie.

Pushpa Devi, head of the Helping Hand Society School, expressed profound gratitude to IYDF and Disha Holidays, emphasizing the significant improvement these supplies bring to the children's lives. Organizer Raj Kumar Sharma shared his satisfaction: "Seeing the joy on the children's faces made all the effort worthwhile. I am deeply grateful for this opportunity," he said.

This event highlighted the tangible impact IYDF and Disha Holidays are making in supporting vulnerable communities and promoting social welfare. IYDF intends to partner with more organizations in the future to continue aiding children and communities in need.

