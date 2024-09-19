Left Menu

IYDF and Saranya Cosmetics Bring Joy and Support to Underprivileged Children in Cuttack

On September 16, 2024, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) and Saranya Cosmetics held a charity event in Cuttack, Odisha, supporting 36 children with essential supplies and engaging them in sports and puzzle games, enriching their lives with joy and educational resources.

IYDF and Saranya Cosmetics Bring Care and Hope to Underprivileged Children: Sports and Puzzle Games Event a Great Success. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

New Delhi [India], September 19: On September 16, 2024, the International Youth Development Foundation (IYDF) partnered with Saranya Cosmetics to host a charity event at Jashoda Bhawan in Cuttack, Odisha. The initiative aimed to support 36 underprivileged children by providing essential supplies and engaging them in sports and puzzle games.

Led by Bimal Kumar Mohanty, the event was realized through the efforts of 11 dedicated volunteers, including Sonali Mohanty, Satya Siva Mirdha, Binodini Barik, and others. Their collective dedication enabled the children to experience moments of happiness and growth. Saranya Cosmetics actively participated and donated supplies, reflecting their strong social responsibility.

The donations included basic necessities such as rice, cooking oil, sugar, and sports equipment such as badminton rackets, volleyballs, and board games. Educational materials like notebooks and calligraphy books were also provided. These contributions significantly improved both the daily lives and learning conditions of the children.

Throughout the event, children enthusiastically took part in various activities, enhancing their physical fitness and cognitive skills. The volunteers joined in, fostering an environment of care and camaraderie.
After the event, Bimal Kumar Mohanty and the volunteers shared their joy and fulfillment from the experience, hoping to continue their charitable efforts in the future. The partnership between IYDF and Saranya Cosmetics is set to continue, spreading hope and warmth to more children in need.

