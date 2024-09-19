Cricket Star Rishabh Pant Invests in TechJockey.com

In a significant investment move, renowned cricketer Rishabh Pant has acquired a 2% stake in TechJockey.com for Rs 7.40 crore. The online software marketplace, which connects software vendors with small businesses across India, was founded in 2017 by former Zomato VP Akash Nangia and ex-McKinsey executive Arjun Mittal. This latest investment brings the company's valuation to Rs 370 crore, approximately USD 44.17 million.

This year, TechJockey.com has also expanded its operations into the US market. Nangia highlighted Pant's decision as strategic and influenced by his professional sports experience. The fresh funds will be channelled into scaling marketing initiatives, expanding US presence, and increasing seller count globally. In the financial year 2023-24, the company reported a revenue of approximately Rs 125 crore and aims to achieve Rs 170-180 crore in FY25.

Pant emphasized the importance of technology in both sports and business. He remarked that his investment in TechJockey.com was guided by his understanding of how the right software can significantly aid business growth. TechJockey.com offers over 500 software categories and serves more than 5 lakh businesses monthly.

