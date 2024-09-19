Sterling Rises as Fed Cuts Rates, BoE Policy Held in Anticipation

Sterling surged against a weakening dollar after the Federal Reserve announced a 50 basis point interest rate cut, while investors keenly awaited the Bank of England's policy decision due Thursday, expected to maintain borrowing costs at current levels.

The pound briefly touched $1.3297, its highest mark since March 2022, immediately following the Fed's announcement on Wednesday. It later settled at $1.3257, up by 0.35%. The increase followed data revealing that British inflation remained steady in August, with a rise in the services sector from 5.2% in July to 5.6% in August, closely watched by the BoE.

Money markets are pricing in a 20% chance of a 25 basis points rate cut from the BoE on Thursday, down from around 28% after the inflation data. Analysts predict the BoE will keep its main interest rate at 5.00% but may reduce it in November, despite inflation staying above the 2% target. The upcoming fiscal outlook and committee vote dynamics could be crucial in determining sterling's trajectory.

(With inputs from agencies.)