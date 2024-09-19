Woxsen University Secures 6th Spot in Bloomberg Best B-School Rankings 2024 for Asia Pacific

Woxsen University in Hyderabad, Telangana, has clinched the 6th position in the Bloomberg Best B-School 2024 Rankings for the Asia Pacific region, establishing itself as the 3rd highest-ranked institution in India, after IIM-Bangalore and the Indian School of Business.

The university's remarkable ranking is attributed to its focus on four key pillars: Learning, Networking, Entrepreneurship, and Placements. This strong educational foundation has made its MBA programs among the most sought-after in the region. Notably, Woxsen University's MBA programs are EFMD Global Accredited and ranked among the top 1% of business schools worldwide according to the QS Business Masters World Ranking 2024. Admissions for the academic year 2025 are now open for various MBA programs, including General, Business Analytics, Financial Services, and Executive MBA for Experienced Professionals.

Woxsen University has rolled out its Scholar's Round, a unique initiative that offers additional scholarships to academically exceptional students. This opportunity is available until November 17, 2024. Students enrolled in Woxsen's MBA programs benefit from learning from top minds, industry-relevant experience, and exclusive student exchange programs, facilitating broad networking opportunities and career success.

Located on a 200-acre state-of-the-art campus in Hyderabad, Woxsen University offers a variety of innovative programs in Business, Technology, Arts & Design, Architecture, Law, and Liberal Arts & Humanities. With over 150 global partner universities and a strong industry network, Woxsen continues to excel in academic excellence and global outreach. In addition to its recent accolades, Woxsen stands out for its robust sports infrastructure and recognition by multiple national rankings and publications.

