GHR TRIVANA: Luxurious Villa Community Launched in South Hyderabad

GHR Infra unveils GHR TRIVANA, a new villa community in South Hyderabad, offering 52 villas with IGBC Gold pre-certification. Spread over 5.61 acres, the project targets connectivity and tranquility with a host of amenities and strategic location near major industrial and technological hubs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Hyderabad (Telangana) | Updated: 24-12-2025 18:15 IST | Created: 24-12-2025 18:15 IST
GHR Infra Enters South Hyderabad with their Boutique Villa Community TRIVANA. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

GHR Infra has announced the launch of its latest project, GHR TRIVANA, a luxury villa community in South Hyderabad. Situated in Almasguda, Tukkuguda, this exclusive development comprises 52 villas spread over 5.61 acres. The community promises to balance connectivity and tranquility, positioning it as a desirable choice for future residents.

The villas are designed for optimal cross-ventilation and natural light, with options ranging from four to five-bedroom homes. Residents will have access to a 15,000-plus square-foot clubhouse featuring a gym, indoor games lounges, co-working spaces, and various leisure amenities. The outdoor spaces include an amphitheater, fitness stations, and recreational courts, promoting a healthy lifestyle.

Strategically located just off the Nehru Outer Ring Road, GHR TRIVANA provides quick access to the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport and Hyderabad's tech and financial districts. The development aims for IGBC Gold pre-certification and boasts eco-conscious planning as part of its design ethos, making it a sustainable addition to South Hyderabad's villa offerings.

