Global Easing Cycle: Central Banks Cut Interest Rates Amid Economic Challenges
The U.S. Federal Reserve has joined global central banks in reducing interest rates, marking a half-point cut. Seven out of ten major developed-market central banks tracked have begun easing policies. Speculations surround further rate cuts by these banks to address economic challenges and slowing inflation rates.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2024 18:23 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 18:23 IST
The U.S. Federal Reserve has pivoted towards a global easing cycle, implementing a larger-than-expected half-point interest rate cut. This move aligns with actions by seven of the ten major developed-market central banks.
Central banks in Switzerland, Canada, Sweden, the Euro Zone, Britain, the United States, and New Zealand have begun easing their policies. Japan has deviated by moving to lift its rates from previously ultra-low levels.
The measures aim to tackle economic challenges and slowing inflation, with money markets speculating further rate cuts by year-end.
(With inputs from agencies.)
Advertisement
ALSO READ
With monsoon progressing well and healthy Kharif sowing, food inflation outlook could become more favourable: RBI Guv Das.
Govt Launches Onion Retail Sale at ₹35 per Kg to Curb Food Inflation, Begins Nationwide Distribution
High Inflation in Laos Erodes Living Standards, Drives Outmigration and Workforce Shifts: World Bank Survey
Retail Inflation Cools Down: Thali Prices Drop Sharply in August
Kharche Pe Charcha: Congress Women's Wing Confronts Rising Inflation in Maharashtra