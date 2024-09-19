Left Menu

Global Easing Cycle: Central Banks Cut Interest Rates Amid Economic Challenges

The U.S. Federal Reserve has joined global central banks in reducing interest rates, marking a half-point cut. Seven out of ten major developed-market central banks tracked have begun easing policies. Speculations surround further rate cuts by these banks to address economic challenges and slowing inflation rates.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2024 18:23 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 18:23 IST
The U.S. Federal Reserve has pivoted towards a global easing cycle, implementing a larger-than-expected half-point interest rate cut. This move aligns with actions by seven of the ten major developed-market central banks.

Central banks in Switzerland, Canada, Sweden, the Euro Zone, Britain, the United States, and New Zealand have begun easing their policies. Japan has deviated by moving to lift its rates from previously ultra-low levels.

The measures aim to tackle economic challenges and slowing inflation, with money markets speculating further rate cuts by year-end.

(With inputs from agencies.)

