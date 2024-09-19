Left Menu

CurveAi Secures Funding to Propel Generative AI Innovations

CurveAi, a Gurugram-based Generative AI startup, has obtained funding from a prominent Swiss family office fund. The investment will fuel tech development, global outreach, and team expansion.

Gurugram (Haryana) | Updated: 19-09-2024 18:26 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 18:26 IST

Resonating power of Knowledge. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

Gurgaon-based Generative AI startup CurveAi has secured an undisclosed amount of funding from a leading Swiss family office fund, according to a press release from the company on September 19.

The new capital will be used to extend CurveAi's engineering team and drive technological and product development in its Generative AI-led product stack. The investment will also support global outreach efforts. CurveAi focuses on solving complex problems across various industries including retail, healthcare, manufacturing, and supply chain through advanced Data Science and Analytics solutions.

The startup's models in areas such as deep fake detection and early warning systems in healthcare are highly promising. Founder and CEO Amiit Deep Kumarr emphasized the transformative impact of Generative AI on business decision-making. Co-founder Kschitiz Mathur noted that the technology's potential is just emerging. Swiss investor Israr Ali Khan expressed excitement about CurveAi's scalable solutions and future plans.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Latest News

