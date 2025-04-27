Left Menu

Biogas Sector Secures Rs 200 Crore Investment at RenewX 2025

The biogas sector received over Rs 200 crore investment commitments at the RenewX 2025 exhibition in Chennai. The event facilitated strategic collaborations and highlighted the potential of bioenergy innovations in India. Indian Biogas Association underscores bioenergy's transformative role in India's energy landscape.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-04-2025 13:42 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 13:42 IST
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant boost for the biogas sector, investment commitments exceeding Rs 200 crore were secured during the RenewX 2025 renewable energy exhibition, as announced by the Indian Biogas Association (IBA).

Hosted at the Chennai Trade Centre from April 23 to 25, the event showcased formidable potential in the biogas industry, spurring various MoUs and collaborative ventures. Organised by Informa Markets, RenewX 2025 served as a melting pot for stakeholders in bioenergy, solar, wind, and energy management sectors.

Highlighting the event's success, IBA Chairman Gaurav Kedia pointed to new collaborations and increased interest in bioenergy solutions, especially in southern India. IBA President A R Shukla emphasized the synergies between technology, innovation, and policy in reshaping India's energy future through bioenergy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

