Uniform Regulation Tightened in Kishtwar

Authorities in the Kishtwar district of Jammu and Kashmir have taken stringent measures to prevent the misuse of army uniforms. A ban has been enforced on the sale, stitching, and storage of these uniforms, aimed at curbing potential threats from anti-national elements.

The decision, ordered by Deputy Commissioner Rajesh Kumar Shavan, comes amid rising concerns over public safety and security. Regulations require authorized dealers to notify local police in writing about their operations and maintain detailed records of sales, particularly to members of the armed forces, after verifying their identities.

Firms must submit fortnightly reports on combat uniform transactions, with detailed logs kept for inspection by police or magistrates. Violators of this order face punishment, underscoring the district's commitment to maintaining peace and security.

(With inputs from agencies.)