Tragedy Strikes Wedding in Jalgaon: Retired Officer Opens Fire

A tragic incident unfolded in Jalgaon district, approximately 400 kilometres from the city, as a retired CRPF sub-inspector opened fire at a wedding function.

On Saturday night in Chopda tehsil, Kiran Mangle, 50, allegedly shot his daughter Tripti and critically injured her husband Avinash. The newlywed couple, residing in Pune, was attending the event when the violence erupted.

Mangle was overpowered by bystanders and is now hospitalized. He's facing murder charges, and authorities are investigating what triggered such a drastic action.

