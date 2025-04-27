Left Menu

Tragedy Strikes Wedding in Jalgaon: Retired Officer Opens Fire

In Jalgaon district, a retired CRPF sub-inspector shot dead his daughter and injured her husband during a wedding. The incident has shocked the community, with the suspect now hospitalized and charged with murder. Investigations are ongoing to uncover the motive behind the attack.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jalgaon | Updated: 27-04-2025 13:43 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 13:43 IST
Tragedy Strikes Wedding in Jalgaon: Retired Officer Opens Fire
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

A tragic incident unfolded in Jalgaon district, approximately 400 kilometres from the city, as a retired CRPF sub-inspector opened fire at a wedding function.

On Saturday night in Chopda tehsil, Kiran Mangle, 50, allegedly shot his daughter Tripti and critically injured her husband Avinash. The newlywed couple, residing in Pune, was attending the event when the violence erupted.

Mangle was overpowered by bystanders and is now hospitalized. He's facing murder charges, and authorities are investigating what triggered such a drastic action.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

Independent Voice: Don Bacon's Potential Retirement Shakes GOP

 Global
2
Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Admin and Local Authorities

Judge Arrested for Aiding Evade Immigration: Tension Grows Between Trump Adm...

 Global
3
UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

UNSC Strongly Condemns Jammu and Kashmir Terror Attack

 Global
4
Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

Tariff Talks with South Korea: Striking a New Trade Balance

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

New Poverty Taxonomy Reveals Five Distinct Faces of the Poor in Pakistan

Moldova at a Crossroads: Tackling Poverty Through Reform and Resilient Development

Unlocking Growth: How MENA's Private Sector Can Drive a More Prosperous Future

Unlocking Gender Equality: How Laws Shape Women’s Economic Power Worldwide

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025