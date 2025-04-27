Tragedy Strikes Wedding in Jalgaon: Retired Officer Opens Fire
In Jalgaon district, a retired CRPF sub-inspector shot dead his daughter and injured her husband during a wedding. The incident has shocked the community, with the suspect now hospitalized and charged with murder. Investigations are ongoing to uncover the motive behind the attack.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jalgaon | Updated: 27-04-2025 13:43 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 13:43 IST
- Country:
- India
A tragic incident unfolded in Jalgaon district, approximately 400 kilometres from the city, as a retired CRPF sub-inspector opened fire at a wedding function.
On Saturday night in Chopda tehsil, Kiran Mangle, 50, allegedly shot his daughter Tripti and critically injured her husband Avinash. The newlywed couple, residing in Pune, was attending the event when the violence erupted.
Mangle was overpowered by bystanders and is now hospitalized. He's facing murder charges, and authorities are investigating what triggered such a drastic action.
(With inputs from agencies.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Jalgaon
- wedding
- shooting
- CRPF
- retired officer
- incident
- tragedy
- investigation
- Pune
- murder
Advertisement
ALSO READ
Tragedy in Churachandpur: A Third Case of Sexual Assault in a Month
Tragedy in Kashmir: College Picnic Ends in Fatal Accident
Tragedy Strikes as Army UAV Crash Claims Soldier's Life
Tragedy and Tensions: Chilean Derby Postponed Amid Security Concerns
Tragedy at Nandini Hospital: Negligence Claims Woman's Life