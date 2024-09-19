NDMC and CRRI Partner to Enhance New Delhi's Road Infrastructure
The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) and CSIR-Central Road Research Institute (CRRI) have signed an MoA to improve the city's road infrastructure. The agreement focuses on technical guidance, quality control, and training. NDMC Chief Engineer Sanjay Arora and CRRI Director Manoranjan Parida signed the MoA which will last five years.
The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with the CSIR-Central Road Research Institute (CRRI) to enhance the city's road infrastructure through technical expertise and training on Thursday.
The aim of this collaboration is to provide technical guidance, determine maintenance needs, and implement quality control measures to deliver cost-effective solutions, an official NDMC statement said.
According to the agreement, the CRRI will assess pavement conditions and suggest recarpeting layers while conducting third-party quality assessments. Training programs will also be offered under the MoA, which is valid for five years.
