Left Menu

NDMC and CRRI Partner to Enhance New Delhi's Road Infrastructure

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) and CSIR-Central Road Research Institute (CRRI) have signed an MoA to improve the city's road infrastructure. The agreement focuses on technical guidance, quality control, and training. NDMC Chief Engineer Sanjay Arora and CRRI Director Manoranjan Parida signed the MoA which will last five years.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2024 18:47 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 18:47 IST
NDMC and CRRI Partner to Enhance New Delhi's Road Infrastructure
  • Country:
  • India

The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) with the CSIR-Central Road Research Institute (CRRI) to enhance the city's road infrastructure through technical expertise and training on Thursday.

The aim of this collaboration is to provide technical guidance, determine maintenance needs, and implement quality control measures to deliver cost-effective solutions, an official NDMC statement said.

According to the agreement, the CRRI will assess pavement conditions and suggest recarpeting layers while conducting third-party quality assessments. Training programs will also be offered under the MoA, which is valid for five years.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

 India
2
Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Decade

Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Deca...

 India
3
Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

 India
4
Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Labor Protection: The Rise of Flexible Employment in China

Beyond Cigarettes: The Growing Value of Tobacco Waste in Agriculture and Energy

Empowering Older Populations: The Role of Age-Disaggregated Data in Achieving SDGs

Global Effort to Prevent GBS in Newborns: WHO's New Screening and Prophylaxis Guidelines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024