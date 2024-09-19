Orkla's Ambitious IPO Plan: Expanding Horizons in Indian and Global Food Markets

Orkla, the Norwegian industrial investment company, is eyeing a potential initial public offering (IPO) by 2025 for its Indian unit, which manages popular brands MTR and Eastern, top executives revealed.

The company is ramping up global sales, targeting the burgeoning Indian diaspora worldwide. It projects that its international business will contribute 20% of its revenue by 2024, according to Orkla India CEO Sanjay Sharma.

Orkla is also diversifying its product range by venturing into cold chain-based food items like 'idli' batter and exploring regional delicacies. Sharma emphasized the early stage of IPO discussions, with formal evaluations expected to commence shortly.

