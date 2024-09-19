Left Menu

Orkla's Ambitious IPO Plan: Expanding Horizons in Indian and Global Food Markets

Orkla, the Norwegian industrial investment firm, is considering an IPO for its Indian unit by 2025. The company is increasing its global sales and expanding into cold chain-based food products. With notable growth during the festive season, Orkla aims to upgrade its Eastern brand and strengthen its international presence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 19-09-2024 19:39 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 19:39 IST
Orkla, the Norwegian industrial investment company, is eyeing a potential initial public offering (IPO) by 2025 for its Indian unit, which manages popular brands MTR and Eastern, top executives revealed.

The company is ramping up global sales, targeting the burgeoning Indian diaspora worldwide. It projects that its international business will contribute 20% of its revenue by 2024, according to Orkla India CEO Sanjay Sharma.

Orkla is also diversifying its product range by venturing into cold chain-based food items like 'idli' batter and exploring regional delicacies. Sharma emphasized the early stage of IPO discussions, with formal evaluations expected to commence shortly.

(With inputs from agencies.)

