Assam's Bureaucratic Shuffle: A Strategic Pre-Election Move
The Assam government has transferred 14 IAS and state services officers amidst upcoming state elections. Key changes include the transfer of Kamrup Metropolitan District Commissioner Sumit Sattawan to Tinsukia, and other significant swaps involving officers from various departments. These strategic moves occur just months before the assembly elections in March-April.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Guwahati | Updated: 25-12-2025 14:10 IST | Created: 25-12-2025 14:10 IST
- Country:
- India
With less than six months left for state elections, the Assam government has strategically transferred 14 IAS and state services officers.
The Personnel Department's reshuffle includes Sumit Sattawan, previously Kamrup Metropolitan District Commissioner, who is now the District Commissioner of Tinsukia. Swapneel Paul assumes Sattawan's former role.
Aranyak Saikia and others have also been reassigned, reflecting significant bureaucratic changes as the state prepares for assembly elections in March-April.