Assam's Bureaucratic Shuffle: A Strategic Pre-Election Move

With less than six months left for state elections, the Assam government has strategically transferred 14 IAS and state services officers.

The Personnel Department's reshuffle includes Sumit Sattawan, previously Kamrup Metropolitan District Commissioner, who is now the District Commissioner of Tinsukia. Swapneel Paul assumes Sattawan's former role.

Aranyak Saikia and others have also been reassigned, reflecting significant bureaucratic changes as the state prepares for assembly elections in March-April.