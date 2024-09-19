Left Menu

Sri Lanka's Glimmer of Economic Hope Amid Presidential Race

Sri Lanka is experiencing a fragile economic recovery as President Ranil Wickremesinghe gears up for re-election. After restructuring its debt, the country has seen improvements in key economic indicators, though many citizens still struggle with high living costs and limited opportunities. The upcoming election is seen as crucial for sustained recovery.

Updated: 19-09-2024 20:46 IST
  • Sri Lanka

Two years ago, food cart worker Fathima Shiyama had to wait in line, sometimes for days, to get cooking gas, fuel, and other essentials. It was a test of patience for her and millions of other Sri Lankans as their country languished in economic and political chaos.

Since then, under President Ranil Wickremesinghe, the South Asian island nation's economy has begun a fragile recovery. As the country gears up for a crucial presidential vote, key economic indicators have improved, and there are no shortages of food and fuel. Inflation is almost under control after peaking at 70 per cent.

On Thursday, the government announced it has completed restructuring its debt. The finance ministry said it has reached agreements in principle on the restructuring of international sovereign bonds, the final step after previously restructuring loans from local and bilateral lenders.

(With inputs from agencies.)

