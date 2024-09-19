Assam CM Launches Orunodoi 3.0 and Distributes Ration Cards to Empower Women and Secure Food

In a significant stride towards amplifying women's empowerment, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma launched the third phase of the 'Orunodoi' direct benefit transfer scheme on Thursday. This phase aims to benefit a total of 37.2 lakh recipients across the state.

Additionally, the Chief Minister commenced the distribution of ration cards to 19,92,167 individuals, ensuring free monthly food grain entitlement. The government plans to spend over Rs. 440 crore each month on this endeavor.

The newly issued ration cards will also grant access to free treatment under the Ayushman Bharat scheme. Chief Minister Sarma said, "Strengthening Nari Shakti in Assam has been our priority. With Orunodoi 3.0, we will ensure more than 37 lakh families receive Rs 1250 monthly."

Priority will be given to destitute women, the differently-abled, widows, transgenders, and other vulnerable groups. Families earning below Rs. 2 lakh annually are eligible to apply, with an estimated monthly expenditure of Rs. 467 crore from the state government.

The Chief Minister highlighted the holistic security net formed by Orunodoi 3.0 and the ration cards, covering nutritional, financial, medical, and other needs. The initiative fulfills an election promise within 100 days and builds on the success of previous phases, touching 24.60 lakh lives.

Financial benefits have increased from Rs 830 to Rs 1250 monthly. The survey identified 10 lakh families yet to benefit. Exclusions include current and former MPs, MLAs, government employees, and those owning four-wheeled vehicles or over 15 bighas of land.

The Orunodoi 3.0 initiative is set for completion by January 2025. Existing beneficiaries will continue receiving benefits. The scheme requires an annual budget of Rs 5,604 crore, translating to Rs 467 crore monthly. The success has inspired similar schemes in other states.

New ration cards will result in an expenditure of Rs. 441 crore monthly, with 5 kilograms of free rice allotted to each cardholder. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)