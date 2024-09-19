Left Menu

Assam CM Launches Orunodoi 3.0 and Distributes Ration Cards to Empower Women and Secure Food

Assam's Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma launched the third phase of Orunodoi, benefiting 37.2 lakh women, and began distributing ration cards to nearly 20 lakh beneficiaries. Both initiatives aim to bolster financial and food security. The Chief Minister emphasized prioritizing vulnerable groups and covering essential needs.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 19-09-2024 21:04 IST | Created: 19-09-2024 21:04 IST
Assam CM Launches Orunodoi 3.0 and Distributes Ration Cards to Empower Women and Secure Food
Orunodoi 3.0 (Image: X/@himantabiswa). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a significant stride towards amplifying women's empowerment, Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma launched the third phase of the 'Orunodoi' direct benefit transfer scheme on Thursday. This phase aims to benefit a total of 37.2 lakh recipients across the state.

Additionally, the Chief Minister commenced the distribution of ration cards to 19,92,167 individuals, ensuring free monthly food grain entitlement. The government plans to spend over Rs. 440 crore each month on this endeavor.

The newly issued ration cards will also grant access to free treatment under the Ayushman Bharat scheme. Chief Minister Sarma said, "Strengthening Nari Shakti in Assam has been our priority. With Orunodoi 3.0, we will ensure more than 37 lakh families receive Rs 1250 monthly."

Priority will be given to destitute women, the differently-abled, widows, transgenders, and other vulnerable groups. Families earning below Rs. 2 lakh annually are eligible to apply, with an estimated monthly expenditure of Rs. 467 crore from the state government.

The Chief Minister highlighted the holistic security net formed by Orunodoi 3.0 and the ration cards, covering nutritional, financial, medical, and other needs. The initiative fulfills an election promise within 100 days and builds on the success of previous phases, touching 24.60 lakh lives.

Financial benefits have increased from Rs 830 to Rs 1250 monthly. The survey identified 10 lakh families yet to benefit. Exclusions include current and former MPs, MLAs, government employees, and those owning four-wheeled vehicles or over 15 bighas of land.

The Orunodoi 3.0 initiative is set for completion by January 2025. Existing beneficiaries will continue receiving benefits. The scheme requires an annual budget of Rs 5,604 crore, translating to Rs 467 crore monthly. The success has inspired similar schemes in other states.

New ration cards will result in an expenditure of Rs. 441 crore monthly, with 5 kilograms of free rice allotted to each cardholder. (ANI)

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

PM Modi Urges High Turnout in Historic J-K Assembly Elections

 India
2
Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Decade

Chenab Valley's Crucial Vote: First Phase of Assembly Elections After a Deca...

 India
3
Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

Historic Voting Begins in Jammu & Kashmir Post Article 370 Abrogation

 India
4
Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

Trump to Confer with Modi During Quad Summit in US

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Labor Protection: The Rise of Flexible Employment in China

Beyond Cigarettes: The Growing Value of Tobacco Waste in Agriculture and Energy

Empowering Older Populations: The Role of Age-Disaggregated Data in Achieving SDGs

Global Effort to Prevent GBS in Newborns: WHO's New Screening and Prophylaxis Guidelines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024