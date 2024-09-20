Blue Ocean Corp Bags 2024 ASCM Award of Excellence in Learning and Development

PNN New Delhi [India], September 20: Blue Ocean Corporation has solidified its position as a global frontrunner in consulting and training by receiving the prestigious 2024 Award of Excellence in Learning and Development from the Association for Supply Chain Management (ASCM). The award was bestowed upon the company during a glittering ceremony at ASCM CONNECT 2024: North America in Austin, Texas on September 11.

Joining the ranks of industry giants such as Boeing, GE, and Hewlett-Packard, Blue Ocean Corporation earned this accolade for its transformative impact on global supply chain education. "This award underscores Blue Ocean's commitment to excellence in learning and development, benefiting professionals worldwide," said Dr Sathya Menon, Group CEO.

The ASCM Award of Excellence acknowledges organizations' commitment to productivity and advancement through continuous application of educational best practices. Blue Ocean's efforts have led to remarkable outcomes including reduced inventory costs and improved delivery times, showcasing its pivotal role in addressing complex global supply chain challenges.

