Blue Ocean Corp Bags 2024 ASCM Award of Excellence in Learning and Development

Blue Ocean Corporation, a global leader in consulting and training, was honored with the 2024 Award of Excellence in Learning and Development by ASCM. The award acknowledges Blue Ocean's commitment to supply chain education, innovation, and sustainability, driving significant industry advancements and operational efficiencies.

Updated: 20-09-2024 10:34 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 10:34 IST
Dr Sathya Menon, Group CEO, Blue Ocean Corporation receiving the award in Austin, Texas from Abe Eshkenazi, CEO of ASCM. Image Credit: ANI
PNN New Delhi [India], September 20: Blue Ocean Corporation has solidified its position as a global frontrunner in consulting and training by receiving the prestigious 2024 Award of Excellence in Learning and Development from the Association for Supply Chain Management (ASCM). The award was bestowed upon the company during a glittering ceremony at ASCM CONNECT 2024: North America in Austin, Texas on September 11.

Joining the ranks of industry giants such as Boeing, GE, and Hewlett-Packard, Blue Ocean Corporation earned this accolade for its transformative impact on global supply chain education. "This award underscores Blue Ocean's commitment to excellence in learning and development, benefiting professionals worldwide," said Dr Sathya Menon, Group CEO.

The ASCM Award of Excellence acknowledges organizations' commitment to productivity and advancement through continuous application of educational best practices. Blue Ocean's efforts have led to remarkable outcomes including reduced inventory costs and improved delivery times, showcasing its pivotal role in addressing complex global supply chain challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)

Rethinking Labor Protection: The Rise of Flexible Employment in China

Beyond Cigarettes: The Growing Value of Tobacco Waste in Agriculture and Energy

Empowering Older Populations: The Role of Age-Disaggregated Data in Achieving SDGs

Global Effort to Prevent GBS in Newborns: WHO's New Screening and Prophylaxis Guidelines

