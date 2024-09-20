Indo-American Chamber of Commerce to Host 21st Indo-US Economic Summit
The 21st Indo-US Economic Summit will be held on September 24, 2024, in New Delhi. The summitwill feature critical discussions on economic, environmental, and social issues, engaging key dignitaries from both nations. The summit serves as a pivotal platform for fostering Indo-US collaboration and sustainable growth.
The Indo American Chamber of Commerce (IACC) North India Council has announced the 21st Indo-US Economic Summit, scheduled for September 24, 2024, at Hotel, The Lalit, in New Delhi. Titled 'Building Bridges, Shaping Futures: Pioneering Pathways for 21st Century Growth,' this summit aims to bring together key dignitaries from India and the United States for pivotal discussions on economic, environmental, and social matters that are crucial for future bilateral relations.
Among the notable attendees are India's Minister for Road Transport & Highways, Nitin Jairam Gadkari; Minister for Food Processing Industries, Chirag Paswan; Awanish Kumar Awasthi, IAS (Retd), Advisor to the Chief Minister, Government of Uttar Pradesh; Dr. Sudhanshu, Secretary, Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA); and Suman Billa, Additional Secretary, Ministry of Tourism, Government of India. Their presence underscores the summit's importance in reinforcing Indo-US cooperation and advancing mutual goals in sustainable economic development. Sessions will focus on critical sectors, including Environmental, Social, and Governance (ESG) practices, healthcare innovation, agro and food processing industries, and financial resilience in banking, financial services, and insurance.
Dr. Lalit Bhasin, Past President of IACC, emphasized the summit's significance as a platform for India and the US to collaboratively shape future economic relations by leveraging shared challenges and opportunities. Ashok Chaturvedi, Chairman & Managing Director of UFlex Limited, an industry partner, stated that the summit serves as an important forum for key dialogues on the future of Indo-US policy and business landscapes. The event will also feature a Folk Vocal Music performance by Padmashree Malini Awasthi, underscoring its cultural significance.
