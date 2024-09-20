Left Menu

GTRI Counters Trump's 'Tariff King' Remark on India's Import Duties

Former US President Donald Trump called India an 'abuser' of import tariffs, drawing criticism from think tank GTRI. GTRI argued that the US also imposes high tariffs on specific goods, similar to many other countries. India's average tariffs are high but comparable to major economies. GTRI stressed the need for a balanced view of India's trade policies.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 20-09-2024 11:21 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 11:21 IST
GTRI Counters Trump's 'Tariff King' Remark on India's Import Duties
Donald Trump
  • Country:
  • India

Former US President Donald Trump's recent statement calling India an 'abuser' of import tariffs has come under fire from think tank Global Trade Research Initiative (GTRI). The organization pointed out that many nations, including the US, protect their domestic industries by imposing high customs duties on specific products.

According to WTO's World Tariff Profiles 2023, the US imposes high duties on items such as dairy products, fruits and vegetables, and various other categories. These figures highlight that the US also safeguards certain sectors of its economy through significant tariffs, GTRI noted in its report.

GTRI Founder Ajay Srivastava argued that India's tariff practices are often misrepresented. While India does have high tariffs on select goods, its average tariff rate is 17%, comparable to other major economies like South Korea and China. Srivastava emphasized that both countries protect domestic industries with similar measures and accused Trump of selectively singling out India's highest tariffs without considering its overall trade policy.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Labor Protection: The Rise of Flexible Employment in China

Beyond Cigarettes: The Growing Value of Tobacco Waste in Agriculture and Energy

Empowering Older Populations: The Role of Age-Disaggregated Data in Achieving SDGs

Global Effort to Prevent GBS in Newborns: WHO's New Screening and Prophylaxis Guidelines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024