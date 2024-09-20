School Van Crash Leaves 10 Children Injured Near Kharad Village
A school van from Star International School overturned after a collision with a car near Kharad village, injuring 10 children. The incident, involving 18 children on board, resulted in serious injuries to three. The van’s driver has been arrested and the injured have been taken to a hospital in Shamli district.
At least 10 children were injured, with three in critical condition, after a school van collided with a car and overturned near Kharad village on Friday, according to police sources.
Circle Officer (CO) SP Upadhyay informed PTI that the van, affiliated with Star International School and transporting 18 children from various villages, was en route to the school in Phugana when the accident occurred. The injured were immediately rushed to a private hospital in the neighboring Shamli district for medical attention.
The CO identified the critically injured children as Ayush (15), Priyanshu (14), and Aryan (12). Authorities have seized the van, and the driver, Kapil Kumar, has been taken into custody for further investigation.
