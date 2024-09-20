Left Menu

Signs of Stabilization in German Residential Property Market

German residential property prices fell by an average of 2.6% year-on-year in the second quarter, according to federal statistics office data. However, the decline is slowing, with a 1.3% rise in prices from the previous quarter, marking the first quarter-on-quarter increase since 2022.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2024 12:59 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 12:59 IST
Signs of Stabilization in German Residential Property Market

German residential property prices fell by an average of 2.6% year-on-year in the second quarter, but data from the federal statistics office on Friday showed some signs of stabilization.

Annual declines have been slowing, and prices grew 1.3% in the second quarter compared to the first three months of the year. This is the first quarter-on-quarter increase since 2022.

The property market in Germany and across Europe had long been buoyant due to low interest rates and high demand. However, the recent sharp rise in rates and costs led to developers facing insolvency as financing from banks dried up and deals became scarce.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

Colombia Halts Peace Talks with ELN After Deadly Attack

 Global
2
U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

U.S. Dollar's Rollercoaster: Fed's Rate Cut and Market Reaction

 Global
3
Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

Sudan's Path to Peace: Army and RSF Leaders Respond to Biden's Call

 Global
4
Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

Strategic Synergy: Quad Summit in Delaware Set to Reaffirm Global Ties

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Rethinking Labor Protection: The Rise of Flexible Employment in China

Beyond Cigarettes: The Growing Value of Tobacco Waste in Agriculture and Energy

Empowering Older Populations: The Role of Age-Disaggregated Data in Achieving SDGs

Global Effort to Prevent GBS in Newborns: WHO's New Screening and Prophylaxis Guidelines

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2024