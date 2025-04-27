Diplomatic Tensions Spike: India Withdraws from Central Asian Volleyball Championship

The Pakistan Volleyball Federation (PVF) announced on Sunday that India has withdrawn its contingent from next month's Central Asian Volleyball Championship in Islamabad. This development follows rising diplomatic tensions between the two nations after a tragic terror attack in Pahalgam took the lives of 26 tourists.

According to PVF official Abdul Ahad, India had initially confirmed a squad of 30, including 22 players, to participate in the championship starting May 28 at the Jinnah complex. However, the Indian Volleyball officials informed the regional body that their government has since canceled the No-Objection Certificate (NOC) needed for the tournament.

As a result, Afghanistan or Sri Lanka may replace India, while teams from Iran, Turkmenistan, Kyrgyzstan, Tajikistan, and Uzbekistan are still expected to compete. This unexpected withdrawal underscores the heightened tensions and security concerns affecting regional sports events.

(With inputs from agencies.)