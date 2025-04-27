Tripura's Battle Against Illegal Migration: A Call for Action

The Tipra Motha Party (TMP) leader, Padyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, has raised concerns over the rise in illegal migration through Assam, Tripura, and Meghalaya.

His statement followed the arrest of four Bangladeshi nationals by authorities at Agartala railway station.

Debbarma warned of demographic shifts in Tripura, arguing many illegal immigrants escape capture due to tough terrain and less than 10% of the border lacking fencing.

