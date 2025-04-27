Left Menu

Tripura's Battle Against Illegal Migration: A Call for Action

The Tipra Motha Party, led by Padyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, has highlighted the growing issue of illegal migration through Assam, Tripura, and parts of Meghalaya. Law enforcement recently detained four Bangladeshi nationals in Agartala. Despite border fencing, the porous terrain continues to challenge efforts to curb unauthorized migration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Agartala | Updated: 27-04-2025 16:49 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 16:49 IST
The Tipra Motha Party (TMP) leader, Padyot Kishore Manikya Debbarma, has raised concerns over the rise in illegal migration through Assam, Tripura, and Meghalaya.

His statement followed the arrest of four Bangladeshi nationals by authorities at Agartala railway station.

Debbarma warned of demographic shifts in Tripura, arguing many illegal immigrants escape capture due to tough terrain and less than 10% of the border lacking fencing.

(With inputs from agencies.)

