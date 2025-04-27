Left Menu

International Involvement Sought in Pahalgam Attack Probe

Pakistan advocates for Russia and China's involvement in investigating the Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir. The attack, claimed by The Resistance Front, left 26 dead. Pakistan's Defense Minister suggested international inquiry, while Indian Prime Minister Modi vowed a severe response to the attack's perpetrators.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Moscow | Updated: 27-04-2025 16:52 IST | Created: 27-04-2025 16:52 IST
Pakistan is calling for the inclusion of Russia and China in the investigation of the recent Pahalgam terror attack in Jammu and Kashmir, which resulted in 26 fatalities, primarily among tourists. The attack, perpetrated by The Resistance Front, marks the deadliest incident since the 2019 Pulwama strike.

In a statement, Prime Minister Narendra Modi promised a stringent retaliation against those responsible for the attack. In contrast, Pakistani Defense Minister Khawaja Asif suggested an international investigation to verify India's claims about the involvement of Pakistani-backed elements.

Meanwhile, top Pakistani officials have made conflicting statements about the incident. Deputy Prime Minister Ishaq Dar's speculation that attackers might be freedom fighters, combined with Defense Minister Asif's insinuation of a 'false flag' operation by India, has further muddied the situation, drawing criticism from independent analysts like Andrew Korybko.

(With inputs from agencies.)

