APEDA Elevates Indian Food Export Opportunities at World Food India 2024

The Agricultural and Processed Food Products Export Development Authority (APEDA) has established an 'APEDA Pavilion' at World Food India 2024 to enhance the market reach of Indian agricultural and processed food products. The Ministry of Food Processing Industries is hosting this three-day event at Bharat Mandapam in New Delhi.

An arm of the Ministry of Commerce and Industry, APEDA is spearheading efforts to highlight India's diverse food offerings, including fresh produce, processed foods, organic products, and alcoholic beverages. States such as Maharashtra, Tamil Nadu, Uttar Pradesh, Madhya Pradesh, Gujarat, Haryana, Punjab, and Karnataka are actively participating.

Key sectors showcased include fresh fruits and vegetables, processed foods, basmati rice, animal products, cashew nuts, GI products, organic goods, and alcoholic beverages. Around 80+ international buyers have been invited to attend. The Reverse Buyer-Seller Meet (RBSM), facilitated via an app-based system, provides a platform for direct interactions between Indian exporters and global buyers.

The RBSM empowers foreign buyers to explore business opportunities with Indian companies. The Ministry of Commerce and Industry reported that approximately 1000 B2B meetings were held on Friday alone, with 3000 more scheduled. Participants include importers, aggregators, FPOs, FCPs, innovators, and agripreneurs.

During the festival, APEDA Chairman Abhishek Dev signed an MoU with LuLu Group International's Chairman, Yusuffali MA, to promote Indian horticulture produce in Middle Eastern and Gulf Cooperation Council markets. This partnership aims to leverage LuLu Group's extensive retail network to boost Indian horticulture exports globally.

Highlighted at the pavilion are fresh and processed food products, basmati rice, millet-based goods, organic items, and GI-tagged specialties. A dedicated GI Product Gallery showcases India's significant GI-tagged products. Live cooking demonstrations and tastings of Indian delicacies are also part of the event.

Interactive Projection Mapping and an Anamorphic 3-D Animation Video Wall creatively display APEDA's major agricultural and processed food products. Sector-specific sessions, such as a workshop on India's organic market linkage strategies and a seminar on opportunities for Indian alcoholic beverages in global markets, are featured at the pavilion.

