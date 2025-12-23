New Zealand's Landmark FTA: Boost for Indian GI Products
New Zealand commits to amending its laws within 18 months under a Free Trade Agreement with India, allowing for the registration of Indian geographical indication (GI) products beyond wines and spirits. This move is expected to boost exports and provide legal protections for renowned Indian goods.
New Zealand has agreed to a significant amendment of its laws under a new Free Trade Agreement (FTA) with India, aimed at broadening the registration of Indian geographical indication (GI) products in the island nation. This landmark agreement awaits implementation following the conclusion of negotiations on Monday.
Currently, New Zealand's GI law only permits the registration of Indian wines and spirits. The commitment now includes modifying these laws to encompass a wider range of Indian products. GIs are intellectual property rights that highlight the origin and quality of products such as handicrafts and industrial goods from specific geographical areas.
The Indian commerce ministry stated that the legal amendments are expected within 18 months of the agreement's enforcement, aligning with benefits previously granted to the EU. Supported by industry voices, this development is anticipated to enhance exports and offer legal safeguards for iconic goods like Basmati rice and Darjeeling Tea.
