UK-India Defence Collaboration Strengthened at UKIBC Event

The UK India Business Council hosted a delegation of UK's Ministry of Defence and leading companies to boost the UK-India defence partnership. The week-long events included a roundtable and the Third UK-India Joint Working Group Meeting, focusing on policy frameworks and defence technology collaboration.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 20-09-2024 15:01 IST | Created: 20-09-2024 15:01 IST
UKIBC hosts UK defence delegation to enhance partnership between Indian, UK (Image: UKIBC). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The UK India Business Council (UKIBC) welcomed senior representatives from the UK's Ministry of Defence, Defence and Security Exports, and leading defence firms in a bid to strengthen the UK-India defence industry partnership. The event aimed to reaffirm the UK's commitment to India as a strategic partner.

The UK delegation participated in a week-long series of events, including a UK industry roundtable with India's defence ministry to discuss enabling policy frameworks. Additionally, the Third UK-India Joint Working Group Meeting, held in collaboration with the Society of Indian Defence Manufacturers (SIDM), explored the future of defence technology collaboration between businesses from both nations.

According to a statement from UKIBC, the meeting was attended by prominent figures such as Shimon Fhima, Director Strategic Programmes, UK Ministry of Defence; Rajeev Prakash, Joint Secretary-Naval Systems, Department of Defence Production; and Brigadier Marut Shukla, among others. Discussions focused on enhancing UK-India industrial engagement, fostering B2B collaboration, and promoting joint ventures in the defence sector.

Richard McCallum, Group Chief Executive Officer of UKIBC, highlighted the actionable proposals generated during the deliberations, focusing on future technologies and India's emphasis on indigenisation and reliable defence technology supply chains. McCallum emphasized the mutual benefits of the partnership, with UK firms benefiting from cost-effective manufacturing in India and India accelerating its industrial development with support from mature defence markets like the UK.

(With inputs from agencies.)

