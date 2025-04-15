Call for Dedicated Security Fund to Safeguard Indian Housing Societies
The Central Association of Private Security Industry appeals to the Prime Minister for a security fund to support housing societies. The proposal highlights the financial challenges RWAs face and suggests government-backed solutions to ensure better compliance and cooperation with police, improving residential security nationwide.
In a move addressing the pressing need for enhanced security in residential housing societies, the Chairman of the Central Association of Private Security Industry has formally called upon the Prime Minister for the establishment of a dedicated security fund.
The fund is intended to assist Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) with hiring licensed and compliant security services, bridging financial gaps and adherence to labor laws such as the Security Agencies Regulation Act and the Employees State Insurance Act.
The proposal suggests targeted funding, enhanced community policing, and improved compliance measures to create safer living environments. It aligns with the national vision of a secure, prosperous India, urging immediate government action to prioritize residential security.
(With inputs from agencies.)
