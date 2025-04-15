Left Menu

Call for Dedicated Security Fund to Safeguard Indian Housing Societies

The Central Association of Private Security Industry appeals to the Prime Minister for a security fund to support housing societies. The proposal highlights the financial challenges RWAs face and suggests government-backed solutions to ensure better compliance and cooperation with police, improving residential security nationwide.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 15-04-2025 11:58 IST | Created: 15-04-2025 11:58 IST
Call for Dedicated Security Fund to Safeguard Indian Housing Societies
CAPSI Seek MHA Funding To Secure Residents Of Housing Colonies. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

In a move addressing the pressing need for enhanced security in residential housing societies, the Chairman of the Central Association of Private Security Industry has formally called upon the Prime Minister for the establishment of a dedicated security fund.

The fund is intended to assist Resident Welfare Associations (RWAs) with hiring licensed and compliant security services, bridging financial gaps and adherence to labor laws such as the Security Agencies Regulation Act and the Employees State Insurance Act.

The proposal suggests targeted funding, enhanced community policing, and improved compliance measures to create safer living environments. It aligns with the national vision of a secure, prosperous India, urging immediate government action to prioritize residential security.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

Governor's Mansion Arson Attack Shakes Pennsylvania

 United States
2
The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

The Dramatic Exit of Pete Marocco: Unraveling USAID Turmoil

 Global
3
Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Trade Tensions

Xi Jinping's Southeast Asia Diplomatic Mission: Strengthening Ties Amidst Tr...

 Vietnam
4
Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

Jorge Martin's MotoGP Nightmare: Crash and Recovery

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Can Governments Replace Markets? Lessons from Chile’s Pandemic Credit Interventions

Simulating Climate Futures: How IMF-ENV Supports Decarbonization Policy Design

Digital Skills for Her: How to Advance Women’s Digital Literacy in LMICs

Educating for Equity: Bridging the Gender Gap in Côte d’Ivoire’s Vocational Training

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2025